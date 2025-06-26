Two cannabis growths discovered in Hartlepool in one day have been linked to dangerous electrics.

On Tuesday, June 24, police uncovered a cannabis farm in a commercial premises in Bertha Street with £8,000 worth of the drug pre-packed and ready to sell.

Officers attended the address shortly before 3pm following reports from an energy company which visited the property as it was suspected the electric meter had been tampered with.

Inside police found the pre-packaged drugs and “dangerously wired electrics” which they say posed a fired hazard and were a danger to neighbouring properties.

Some of the cannabis discovered by police at a commercial premises in Bertha Street, Hartlepool. Photo: Cleveland Police

The electrics have since been made safe and the property emptied.

It comes after a fire at a property in the town’s Sheriff Street the same day.

Officers and fire crews were called to the address shortly before 2am where a serious fire had caused extensive damage to the house.

Neighbouring properties had to be evacuated due to the scale of the fire and smoke.

Police say the remnants of a cannabis farm were later discovered among the embers and damaged building.

It is believed that the fire may have started due to dangerous electrics connected with the cannabis growth.

Hartlepool Neighbourhoods Inspector Adrian Dack said: “The people who set up these ‘farms’ show no regard for the safety or living standards of anyone else in the area.

“We won’t stand for it and will do everything we can to detect them, dismantle them and disrupt the operations behind them.”

Anyone with information of drugs activity is urged to report it to police by calling 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.