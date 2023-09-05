Horden pervert John Hudson jailed after sending sex act videos to 'teenage girl'
John Hudson began messaging the supposed 13-year-old girl on an anonymous online messaging site.
The 64-year-old pervert also used social media channel WhatsApp to send the girl explicit pictures and videos of him performing sex acts on himself, encouraging the young girl to behave likewise.
He was caught trying to arrange to meet the girl - who was actually a decoy from an online paedophile hunting group - in June and arrested by police.
Hudson, of Horden, was charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
He admitted both offences at Durham Crown Court and has been jailed for 32 months.
Hudson was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.
Detective Inspector Darren Wild, from East Durham CID, said: “Hudson knew from the outset that he was talking to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl and immediately set about grooming her for his own sexual gratification.
“He is clearly a danger to children, so I am pleased he has been sentenced to time behind bars.
“I would like to pass on my appreciation to everyone involved in this investigation, in particular those officers who worked solidly from 8am to midnight to ensure Hudson was quickly charged, remanded and put before the courts, protecting further children from harm.”
If you suspect a child is suffering from abuse, call police on 101, or call 999 in an emergency.