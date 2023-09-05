Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Hudson began messaging the supposed 13-year-old girl on an anonymous online messaging site.

The 64-year-old pervert also used social media channel WhatsApp to send the girl explicit pictures and videos of him performing sex acts on himself, encouraging the young girl to behave likewise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was caught trying to arrange to meet the girl - who was actually a decoy from an online paedophile hunting group - in June and arrested by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horden pervert John Hudson has been jailed.

Hudson, of Horden, was charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He admitted both offences at Durham Crown Court and has been jailed for 32 months.

Hudson was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, from East Durham CID, said: “Hudson knew from the outset that he was talking to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl and immediately set about grooming her for his own sexual gratification.

“He is clearly a danger to children, so I am pleased he has been sentenced to time behind bars.

“I would like to pass on my appreciation to everyone involved in this investigation, in particular those officers who worked solidly from 8am to midnight to ensure Hudson was quickly charged, remanded and put before the courts, protecting further children from harm.”