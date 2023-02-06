Hounslow man, 48, to stand trial on Teesside over alleged Hartlepool sex attacks

Arshad Chaudrhy, 48, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, February 6, to four offences he is alleged to have committed against a woman in Hartlepool in 2020.

They involve one count of alleged attempted rape, two sexual assaults involving touching, and one allegation of attempted assault by penetration.

A trial expected to last at least five days is due to take place in December 2023.

A trial will take place at Teesside Crown Court.

Chaudrhy, of Eton Avenue, Hounslow, in London, will also be tried at the same time for five similar counts, against another alleged victim.

He denied another five sexual assaults alleged to have happened in 2017 at an earlier hearing.

Some of the evidence will be heard at a hearing in April which Chaudrhy was told he must attend.