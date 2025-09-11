Council chiefs are considering bringing new powers to help deal with anti-social behaviour around flashpoint areas across town.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee is to look at the potential of bringing in a public space protection order (PSPO) covering the town centre.

This would restrict people from acting in a manner “likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress,” being verbally abusive and urinating, defecating and spitting in a public place.

It would also outlaw drinking alcohol in the street and refusing to hand it over on request, riding skateboards, scooters and e-bikes in a manner likely to cause damage or nuisance, and using “intoxicating substances.”

The breach of a PSPO is a criminal offence, featuring a maximum £1,000 fine, but can be dealt with through the issue of a fixed penalty notice, which sees the offender pay up to £100.

A report from council officers, which will go before the committee on Monday, September 15, states “there is already evidence of activity taking place which is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality”.

This includes “recent issues of reported anti-social behaviour at the ramp” in York Road, which would be included within the defined PSPO area – along with the Marina, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Church Street and Mill House Leisure Centre.

The report added: “The PSPO would provide further support and assist with the measures already identified and developed from the subsequent action plan now in place.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash recently urged police and council chiefs to do more to tackle ASB issues at the York Road ramp.

“PSPOs will not solve all the issues we are experiencing but they should help address some of those issues and compliment the powers already available.”

It stressed PSPO limitations include whether a fixed penalty notice is the “most effective method of managing” some individuals’ behaviour – for example if they are “driven by addictions.”

PSPOs can be enforced by police or designated authorised council officers and the report suggests this would predominantly fall in Hartlepool to civil enforcement officers.

The committee is to be asked to support a public consultation taking place for two months considering a PSPO covering the town centre – with a report then coming back to the panel in the new year.

A consultation would also be held on a separate PSPO covering back lanes in Hartlepool, seeking to tackle issues around waste collection, vehicle obstructions, littering and property upkeep.

