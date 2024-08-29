How to claim compensation if your home or business was attacked during the Hartlepool riot
Matt Storey is encouraging those who suffered loss or damage to their property, including cars, homes or businesses, to contact their insurance companies.
Those who were not insured, or did not have adequate cover in place, may be eligible to claim compensation under the Riot Compensation Scheme.
Claims must be in relation to Hartlepool disorder on July 31 or in Middlesbrough on August 4.
Mr Storey said: “I’ve spent time in both Hartlepool and Middlesbrough since the disorder earlier this month and it has been heartbreaking to see the damage to homes, businesses and vehicles.
“People affected by this mindless vandalism should not be out of pocket and it’s important that affected communities can seek the financial support they need.
“If your property was not insured or your insurance company have refused compensation, please submit a claim to see if you are eligible for the Riot Compensation Scheme.
“My team will be working closely with local councils and community groups to share information about the scheme, to reach as many affected people as possible.”
To make a claim, you must first report the crime to the police and ensure you are given a crime reference number.
Those with insurance must claim via their insurer first.
You will need to show evidence of the losses for which you are claiming, such as receipts, bank statements, surveyor’s report and photographic evidence.
The Riot Compensation Scheme does not cover personal items, loss of trade or rent or personal injuries.
Further details are available at: https://www.cleveland.pcc.police.uk/how-can-we-help/community-funding/riot-compensation-scheme/