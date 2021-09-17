Hunt for driver after car crashes in Hartlepool street

Police seized the car on Thursday, September 16./Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

Officer received reports that a vehicle had collided with street furniture on Wiltshire Way on Thursday, September 16.

Police have said that the driver left the scene, with significant amount of debris left on the carriageway.

The abandoned vehicle was located nearby and it was seized after officers discovered it was uninsured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council attended the scene to clear the debris after the incident.

Inquiries to trace the driver are underway and anyone who may have information is asked to contact officers.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team shared a picture of the car and details of the incident on their Facebook page.

They said in an accompanying statement: “This vehicle was removed by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team yesterday (Thursday 16th September) after police received reports that a vehicle had collided with street furniture on Wiltshire Way.

"It was reported that the driver had left the scene, and that considerable debris was left on the carriageway. Our colleagues from Hartlepool Borough Council attended to clear the debris.

“Officers were able to locate the vehicle which had been left abandoned nearby and it was found to be uninsured, and therefore seized.

"Inquiries to trace the driver and anyone else involved are on-going. Please contact us on 101 if you have any information which could help.”

Any information can be passed on anonymously as well to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.