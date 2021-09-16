Witness appeal after power tools and 'large quantity' of wooden flooring stolen from Hartlepool property

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Hartlepool’s Everett Street.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:36 pm

The incident is believed to have happened between 10pm on Monday, September 13, and 9am on Tuesday, September 14.

Cleveland Police have said that a number of power tools and a large quantity of Balento Olympic wooden flooring was stolen from the address.

The tools include one compressor (red and black in colour), two MIKITA Grinders, one high pressurised pump (red), one DEWALT power drill 18 v lithium iron (black and green), one MIKITA drill (grey and blue), and one tile cutter (electrical)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incident took place in Hartlepool's Everett Street.

Officers are appealing to witnesses, or anyone with information regarding the burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen power tools and flooring, to get in touch with them by calling Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 155579.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by going online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Read More

Read More
Elderly cyclist suffers head injuries after collision with suspected drug driver...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.