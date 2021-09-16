Witness appeal after power tools and 'large quantity' of wooden flooring stolen from Hartlepool property

The incident is believed to have happened between 10pm on Monday, September 13, and 9am on Tuesday, September 14.

Cleveland Police have said that a number of power tools and a large quantity of Balento Olympic wooden flooring was stolen from the address.

The tools include one compressor (red and black in colour), two MIKITA Grinders, one high pressurised pump (red), one DEWALT power drill 18 v lithium iron (black and green), one MIKITA drill (grey and blue), and one tile cutter (electrical)

The incident took place in Hartlepool's Everett Street.

Officers are appealing to witnesses, or anyone with information regarding the burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen power tools and flooring, to get in touch with them by calling Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 155579.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by going online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

