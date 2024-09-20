Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fugitive figurehead of an organised crime group which attempted to smuggle migrants into the United Kingdom has been jailed for 20 years following a lengthy police investigation.

Muhammad Kheder Zada, 43, who is from Wynyard, and his five associates were found guilty in July of transporting migrants in vans and a refrigerated lorry after a six-week trial.

Among Zada’s henchmen were his fellow fugitive, Milan Sochanic, who is from Hartlepool.

Sochanic and the remaining defendants were responsible for recruiting drivers and facilitating the movement of people into the country from mainland Europe.

From left, fugitive people smugglers Muhammad Kheder Zada and Marek Sochanic.

Zada co-ordinated at least five conspiracies to smuggle 35 Iraqi-Kurdish and Vietnamese migrants into the UK from France, Belgium and the Netherlands in 2017.

National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators believe he is likely to have successfully smuggled hundreds of migrants into the UK illegally prior to these attempts.

Each person was charged between £5,000 and £10,000 by the crime group to be hidden in vehicles and brought to these shores.

On one occasion the group organised for migrants to be smuggled from France and the Netherlands to the UK in a refrigerated lorry trailer containing fruit and vegetables.

Wynyard people smuggler Muhammad Kheder Zada has been jailed for 20 years in his absence.

They were also found to have duped drivers by tasking them to transport legitimate commodities from mainland Europe to the UK.

People were then loaded into vehicles without the drivers knowing.

Zada, 43, of Applecross Way, Wynyard, was jailed for 20 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he was found guilty of five counts of conspiring to facilitate breaches of immigration law.

Fugitive Hartlepool people smuggler Marek Sochanic.

Sochanic, 40, of Leyburn Street, Hartlepool, found guilty of one count of conspiring to facilitate breaches of immigration law and jailed for six years.

Both disappeared before the start of their trials.

An NCA statement said: “Work to locate the pair and bring them into custody is ongoing.”

Two other defendants received six and seven-year sentences with the remaining two defendants due to sentenced at a later date.

Martin Clarke, NCA Branch Commander, said after the sentences were passed: “Today’s outcome is the result of tireless efforts to dismantle people smuggling networks and ensure those treating people as commodities and putting lives at risk are put behind bars.”

Arslan Khan, unit head of the serious economic organised crime and international directorate in the CPS, said: “These men were happy to risk the lives and safety of others to make money.

“This was a complex operation involving collaboration across international borders. The CPS was able to present a comprehensive and compelling body of evidence in court.

“Some defendants pleaded guilty while others were found guilty after a long and protracted trial.

“We will now seek to pursue any money or assets they gained through their crimes through our Proceeds of Crime Division.”