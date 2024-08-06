Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have promised an increased presence on streets following riots in both Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Twelve suspects aged between 18 and 54 have already appeared before Teesside magistrates following the disturbances in the Murray Street area of town on July 31.

Another 28 people are also due before the same court on Tuesday following separate violence in Middlesbrough on August 4.

Cleveland Police have now said: “There will be an increased police presence across our towns and communities in the coming days, providing reassurance to residents and speaking to members of the public about their concerns.

Firefighters douse a blazing police car during the riot in Hartlepool's Murray Street area on July 31.

“We are aware of information currently in circulation on social media and other platforms about further activity in the area and we’re monitoring the situation closely.

“Cleveland Police’s focus remains firmly on protecting people, protecting communities, and taking robust action against those who are intent on causing violence and fear across Teesside.”

Speaking outside Hartlepool Police Station the day after the riots, force Chief Constable Mark Webster said the events in the town were “mindless thuggery” and that experienced officers had never seen such disorder there before.

Asked what the motivation was for the disorder, he said: “There is an opportunity to go out and damage things and just exhibit a bit of violence.

Cleveland Police's Chief Constable Mark Webster speaks to the media outside Hartlepool Police Station about the July 31 riot.

“I don’t think there is a principle at stake, this was not a legitimate protest or demonstration.

“I think there is some mindless thuggery and that’s why we are being really proactive to go out and arrest people.

“There’s no excuse for last night.”