Increased Cleveland Police presence promised in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough following riots
Twelve suspects aged between 18 and 54 have already appeared before Teesside magistrates following the disturbances in the Murray Street area of town on July 31.
Another 28 people are also due before the same court on Tuesday following separate violence in Middlesbrough on August 4.
Cleveland Police have now said: “There will be an increased police presence across our towns and communities in the coming days, providing reassurance to residents and speaking to members of the public about their concerns.
“We are aware of information currently in circulation on social media and other platforms about further activity in the area and we’re monitoring the situation closely.
“Cleveland Police’s focus remains firmly on protecting people, protecting communities, and taking robust action against those who are intent on causing violence and fear across Teesside.”
Speaking outside Hartlepool Police Station the day after the riots, force Chief Constable Mark Webster said the events in the town were “mindless thuggery” and that experienced officers had never seen such disorder there before.
Asked what the motivation was for the disorder, he said: “There is an opportunity to go out and damage things and just exhibit a bit of violence.
“I don’t think there is a principle at stake, this was not a legitimate protest or demonstration.
“I think there is some mindless thuggery and that’s why we are being really proactive to go out and arrest people.
“There’s no excuse for last night.”