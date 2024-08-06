Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twelve Hartlepool people have now appeared in court in connection with the recent riot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven men and one woman aged between 18 and 54 have appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court in recent days charged with violent disorder and other offences in the Murray Street area of town on July 31.

On Monday, Carl Holliday, 30, of Tankerville Street, admitted unlawful violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Michael Embleton said Holliday was captured on video throwing a large piece of metal shelving at riot police in Murray Street four times in seven minutes.

Police Officers walk past a burnt out police vehicle as they are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

Dave Smith, defending, said Holliday acted “without political motivation” and had been drinking heavily when he became aware of the disorder and joined in.

Tamsym Cerr, 21, of Firby Close, also appeared on Monday charged with unlawful violence in Murray Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is said to have thrown a lighter at police and picked up a slab or roof tile and passed it to another rioter.

No plea was entered and she was also remanded in custody to appear at the crown court.

Last Saturday Bobby Shirbon, of Cornwall Street, whose 18th birthday it was on the day of the disorder, admitted violent disorder and was remanded in custody.

Kieron Gatenby, 19, of Yeovil Walk, admitted the same offence and was bailed to the crown court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCauley Shirbon, 19, of Cornwall Street, is charged with violent disorder and also bailed.

On Friday, August 2, Ryan Sheers, 29, of Powlett Road, and his partner, Steven Mailen, 54, of Elliott Street, were both bailed after admitting violent disorder.

The court heard Mailen was "constantly in the face of officers" while Sheers, who was bitten on the hip by a police dog, had been trying to push through the police cordon.

Peter Clark, 47, of no fixed address, is charged with violent disorder and indecent exposure, and James Elliott, 41 of Raby Road, is also charged with violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Barton, 33, of Duke Street, and Dylan Wiley, 28, of St Catherine’s Court, deny the same offence.

Anthony Allen, 42, of Ormesby Road, is charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

All five were remanded in custody and all 12 defendants will appear on Monday, September 2, at Teesside Crown Court.