Injured police officer 'expected to make a full recovery' following Billingham crash
The male officer was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees following a collision involving a Cleveland Police vehicle and a Land Rover in Cowpen Road, Billingham, on Sunday, April 21, at 1.35pm.
The force said said he suffered “suspected spinal injuries” and added: “Thankfully, it has now been confirmed that these injuries are not as serious as first thought. Whilst the officer is suffering from painful injuries to his back, he is expected to make a full recovery.
“His colleague, a police officer travelling in the passenger seat of the vehicle, was unhurt and has returned to duty today.
“The 33-year-old woman driving the Land Rover and the four passengers in the vehicle did not sustain any injuries requiring hospital treatment.
Witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident, are asked to call 101, quoting reference 72612.”