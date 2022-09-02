News you can trust since 1877
Inquiries ongoing in Hartlepool murder investigation

A murder investigation is still ongoing following the death of a grandfather more than three months ago following a suspected “altercation” in a car park.

By Newsroom
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:28 pm

Mark Davison, 59, from Easington, died following an incident in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, May 27, at around 2.10pm.

Despite receiving medical treatment from paramedics, Mr Davison was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute issued via Cleveland Police, his family said: “Mark was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.

The late Mark Davison.

"He is in the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends in the UK and in Gambia.”

They added that Mark was “ a larger than life character who was taken too soon”.

Two people were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man, aged in his 40s, was bailed while inquiries continued and a woman, also in her 40s, was released under investigation.

Floral tributes in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, following Mark Davison's death.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that inquiries are still continuing.

