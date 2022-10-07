David Whitehead was seen on council-operated cameras in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, staggering with a woman late at night with a kitchen knife in his hand.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the blade of the 9cm knife could be seen sticking out of his left trouser pocket at around 11.30pm on April 19.

Omar Ahmad, prosecuting, said: “At one point he does brandish the knife and show it to the female.

Teesside Crown Court.

"The pair continue to cuddle and stagger about while the defendant held the knife which was clearly on display as members of the public pass by.”

Whitehead, 43, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, dropped it as police arrived and the woman picked it up.

The court heard he was obstructive and verbally abusive.

A small amount of cannabis was later found him which he said was for personal use.

Whitehead pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public and possession of a class B drug.

He faced at least six months in prison due to having a previous knife offence on his record from 1999.

But Daniel Ingham, mitigating, said Whitehead had suffered several close bereavements in recent years and was taking steps to address his issues with substances.

Mr Ingham said his client “made a stupid mistake” in having the knife.

Recorder Thomas Moran sentenced him to six months in custody, which was suspended for 18 months, a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 30 probation activity days.