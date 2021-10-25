'It won't be tolerated' - Police react after man jailed for attacking Hartlepool officers

Cleveland Police says officers do not expect to be verbally or physically attacked when they go to work and warned they will prosecute individuals wherever it can.

The force commented after Kieron Dowson, 29, was jailed for eight months for attacking a special constable and PC when they responded to a report of a domestic incident in May at an address in Hartlepool.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Dowson lunged at one of the officers while holding a metal screw between his fingers, kicked one officer in the head three times and bit the other on the arm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Police Station in Avenue Road.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said after the case: “When emergency workers attend incidents they do not expect to be verbally abused or physically attacked.

"Sadly, some individuals do act in this manner and those people will be put before the courts to answer for their behaviour.

"It won’t be tolerated. Our officers and staff come to work to do their job and return home safe to their families.

“Wherever we can prosecute those that behave in this manner then we will.”

The court was told Dowson, of Tweddle Crescent, Blackhall Rocks, had a crazed look in his eyes and continued to lash out even after being sprayed by the officers.

He also spat at them numerous times.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, said Dowson’s behaviour was appalling, adding: “There’s really no excuse for what you did.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.