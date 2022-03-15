Jail for burglar arrested within 10 minutes of house raid

A burglar who was arrested within 10 minutes of being reported has been jailed.

By Newsroom
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:31 pm

Officers caught Craig Dixon in the act after a report from a neighbour at the address in Warren Street, Horden, last December.

The neighbour saw 36-year-old Dixon enter the unoccupied property and heard banging sounds.

After arresting him, officers found copper piping damaged in the house and the boiler removed from the wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Dixon, of Ninth Street, Blackhall Colliery, was charged with burglary, pleaded guilty in court and is now beginning a 16-month prison sentence..

PC Chelsea Harle, of Durham Constabulary’s east volume crime team, said afterwards: “Burglary is an abhorrent offence no matter whether a property is occupied or not so we want to say a big thank you to the resident who called us to report this suspicious activity that allowed us to catch Dixon in the act.

To report suspicious activity, call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Read More

Read More
The latest Hartlepool and East Durham criminals to be locked up

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.