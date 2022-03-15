Jail for burglar arrested within 10 minutes of house raid

Officers caught Craig Dixon in the act after a report from a neighbour at the address in Warren Street, Horden, last December.

The neighbour saw 36-year-old Dixon enter the unoccupied property and heard banging sounds.

After arresting him, officers found copper piping damaged in the house and the boiler removed from the wall.

Dixon, of Ninth Street, Blackhall Colliery, was charged with burglary, pleaded guilty in court and is now beginning a 16-month prison sentence..

PC Chelsea Harle, of Durham Constabulary’s east volume crime team, said afterwards: “Burglary is an abhorrent offence no matter whether a property is occupied or not so we want to say a big thank you to the resident who called us to report this suspicious activity that allowed us to catch Dixon in the act.

To report suspicious activity, call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

