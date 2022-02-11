Hartlepool sex offender given jail warning after being caught with pictures of children again

Neil Johnson, 38, has been dealt with several times by the courts for child pornography offences since 2008, leading to the imposition of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order in May of 2019.

It includes various conditions to monitor and restrict his use of the internet.

But he was found in possession of two DVDs containing 53 images of partially-naked children during a routine visit by police to his home last year.

Lynn Dalton, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates Court, said: “There was a routine visit done to Mr Johnson’s address on the morning of June 22 by an officer from the sex offenders unit.

"He informed the officer he had purchased a laptop computer. The officer began to carry out various internet searches.

"He found a disc drive and two DVDs. They contained images either static or moving of children under the age of 18.

"There were 53 images in total."

Johnson, who the court heard has autism, also failed to show police a memory stick which was capable of storing images as required under the same order.

He admitted three breaches of the order.

Ms Dalton added: “The Crown say they are deliberate breaches in relation in relation to these matters.”

Sentencing guidelines suggest 26 weeks prison as a starting point for a single breach.

Johnson, of Park Road, Hartlepool, has previously been dealt with by the courts for breaching similar orders designed to control his behaviour and have resulted in him being jailed.

His solicitor, Neil Bennett, said the court would be aided by a pre-sentence report but added: “I have to concede aggravating features are the previous convictions.”

Magistrates agreed to consider the case again on March 8, but warned Johnson he could end up being sent to the crown court for sentencing.

Chair of the bench Stephen Walker said: “There’s still the possibility you will be sent to custody.

“There is also the possibility it would be sent to the crown court if the magistrates’ court feel its powers are insufficient.”

