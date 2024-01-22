A brute who subjected his former partner to years of violence and controlling behaviour has been jailed.

Daryl Forster assaulted and controlled the woman’s life for around seven years in what a judge said was one of the worst cases of domestic violence he had ever dealt with.

The 33-year-old attacker was labelled a dangerous offender as he was jailed for five years, including one year on extended licence, at Teesside Crown Court.

Paul Abrahams, prosecuting, described how jealous Forster would fly into rages smashing up the house and attacking his partner over innocent communication with other people.

Daryl Forster from Hartlepool was given a five year jail sentence after he was convicted of seven domestic abuse offences.

Mr Abrahams said: “He dictated who she could see. He accused her of cheating on him if she was away longer than ten minutes.”

Regular acts of violence included Forster punching, kicking, strangling and stamping on the victim, often in the presence of their children.

Another shocking incident involved him biting her eye and nose and pulling her to the floor by her hair before stamping on her leg.

When the woman and children fled Forster and went to a refuge he sent a number of threatening voice messages.

Teesside Crown Court.

In an impact statement read to the court, she said: “During the course of our relationship I felt like I was not in control of my life.

"It is so hard to fully explain as at the time it was as though it was normal. I’ve only realised recently how bad it was.”

Forster, of Ibrox Grove, Hartlepool, was found guilty of seven offences after a trial including causing actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour and sending malicious communications.

The court heard he remains in denial.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “This is perhaps one of the worst cases of domestic violence over a period of time that I have come across.

"It reached a state of utter ordinariness in your household and it was devastating to your victim.”

An life-long restraining order was also made.

Detective Constable Genyfer Smith, from Cleveland Police Domestic Abuse Unit, said afterwards: “I welcome this sentence, which shows that domestic abuse is not only taken seriously by police but also the courts.