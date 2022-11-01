Thomas Robinson, 32, left the frightened woman injured and bleeding after punching and kicking her in her own home after they bumped into each other on a night out.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Robinson jumped into the woman’s taxi and went inside her home in May last year, five months after their relationship ended.

She felt a blow to her head from behind while sitting on her bed, said Paul Abrahams prosecuting.

Picture posed by model.

Mr Abrahams said: “She ended up on the floor curled into a ball screaming. The defendant continued to punch, hit and kick her.”

She lost consciousness and awoke the next morning covered in blood and with swelling and bruises to her body and face.

She struggled to eat for weeks due to the pain.

Robinson, of Bright Street, Hartlepool, went on to attack her a second time last July again after a night out when he had been drinking.

While at his home he pinned her down on a sofa while screaming in her face and pushed her head against a wall.

"He said he was going to kill her which she fully believed he was capable of,” said Mr Abrahams.

She broke free and grabbed a knife until Robinson let her go.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said Robinson had taken steps to address his drinking and mental health issues and was the sole carer for his son.