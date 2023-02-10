Brooding Paul Boyd, 39, bombarded his victim with 70 phone calls threatening him with violence unless he quit his job.

Boyd also sat outside his home in his car and eventually assaulted him in the street.

He attacked the man by pushing him in his mouth telling him “If you don’t leave work you’re going to get this every night and it won’t be just me the next time,” said prosecutor Matthew Hopkins.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

The victim feared he would not be able to live a normal life with his family, Teesside Crown Court was told.

The harassment started 18 months after Boyd’s relationship ended amicably.

He said later that other workers told him about the new man in her life.

Boyd had five previous convictions for eight offences, the last in June 2008.

Alex Bousfield said in mitigation: ”In terms of injury I would submit that it was at a really low level.

”He has been perfectly civil to his former partner and he is now a perfectly sensible man who has since had no contact with the man”

Boyd of Tuson Walk, Hartlepool, was given a 20-month jail sentence, which was suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, a two-year restraining order not to contact the victim and was ordered to pay him £1,000 compensation as well as £725 prosecution costs.