Jerry cans hurled at police in stolen fuel chase

Four men were later arrested and released under investigation while inquiries into “a number of fuel in the Wheatley Hill area” continue.

Members of Cleveland & Durham Road Policing Unit were alerted last Friday to a van.

Peterlee Police said: “The suspects are alleged to have had more than £170 worth of stolen diesel in jerry cans inside their van, which were hurled out the windows at pursuing officers.”

Peterlee Police Station. Picture by FRANK REID

“With assistance from our eye in the sky National Police Air Service HQ”, the police added that four men were found hiding in a wooded area and taken to custody.

The statement continued: “They were released under investigation while further inquiries are carried out.”

