Judges sent home as host of cases affected by power outage at Teesside Crown Court

Teesside Crown Court.

Trials, sentences and other legal hearings were postponed after Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough experienced serious electrical problems on Monday, September 14.

All judges and a number of court officials were sent home to be able to work remotely via Zoom-style hearings to mention and adjourn most cases.

Recorder David Gordon said during one hearing the court was not functioning properly due to a serious power outage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They included a Hartlepool man accused of robbery who is currently remanded in custody and was due to enter a plea to the charge.

Another was a proceeds of crime application in respect of a woman from the town who was sentenced earlier this year on money laundering offences.

Both cases were adjourned until three weeks time.

The court has been using the internet to enable cases to go ahead since the early in the pandemic last year.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.