Kelly Franklin murder: Mum's ex-partner admits Hartlepool killing

The ex-partner of a Hartlepool mum-of-three has confessed to stabbing her to death.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, changed his plea to guilty during a preliminary hearing at Teesside Crown Court today.

Kelly Franklin died in August.

Ms Franklin, 29, was found in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on August 3.

She was stabbed, but later died despite the desperate attempts of passers-by to save her life.

Kettlewell, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, admitted murder, and he admitted possession of a bladed article, both on August 3.

Emergency services on the scene of Kelly Franklin's murder.

Julie Wass, 48, Kipling Road, Hartlepool, is also charged with the murder of Ms Franklin.

Wass pleaded not guilty to the single charge she faces.

Jamie Hill QC, prosecuting, said Wass's case will take about two weeks to try, and a trial date was set for her of January 14.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton said Kettlewell will be sentenced after the trial of Wass is concluded.

The judge remanded both defendants in custody.