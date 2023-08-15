News you can trust since 1877
Kieran Potts due to stand trial today over alleged murder of Norman Ryan in Hartlepool

A murder trial is due to begin today following the death of a 55-year-old grandfather.
By Mark Payne
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Norman Ryan died in hospital after he was rushed to hospital following an alleged incident at his home.

Kieran Potts, 23, of Moffat Road, denies the murder of 55-year-old Norman Ryan in Hartlepool last year.

Mr Ryan died in hospital on September 9 more than a week after he sustained injuries in an incident on August 31 in Troutpool Close, on the town’s Central Estate.

Mr Ryan was described as a loving son, dad, brother, uncle and grandfather by his family in a tribute.

Their statement added: “He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone. He was such an entertainer and was always singing Elvis songs.”

Potts is due to stand trial from Tuesday, August 15, at Teesside Crown Court.