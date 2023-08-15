Norman Ryan died in hospital after he was rushed to hospital following an alleged incident at his home.

Kieran Potts, 23, of Moffat Road, denies the murder of 55-year-old Norman Ryan in Hartlepool last year.

Mr Ryan died in hospital on September 9 more than a week after he sustained injuries in an incident on August 31 in Troutpool Close, on the town’s Central Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their statement added: “He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone. He was such an entertainer and was always singing Elvis songs.”