Kieran Potts due to stand trial today over alleged murder of Norman Ryan in Hartlepool
A murder trial is due to begin today following the death of a 55-year-old grandfather.
Kieran Potts, 23, of Moffat Road, denies the murder of 55-year-old Norman Ryan in Hartlepool last year.
Mr Ryan died in hospital on September 9 more than a week after he sustained injuries in an incident on August 31 in Troutpool Close, on the town’s Central Estate.
Mr Ryan was described as a loving son, dad, brother, uncle and grandfather by his family in a tribute.
Their statement added: “He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone. He was such an entertainer and was always singing Elvis songs.”
Potts is due to stand trial from Tuesday, August 15, at Teesside Crown Court.