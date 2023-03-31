Victim Malik Ameer Abbas, aged 27, died instantly when James Hobson crashed into him head on on Dixon’s Bank in Middlesbrough on March 29 last year.

Hobson, 33, from Hartlepool, who was driving a Mercedes C-class vehicle, drove at speeds “well in excess” of 100mph following a six-hour drinking session after work.

Teesside Crown Court heard the co-owner of a transport company had drunk up to ten pints of lager and about eight shots of tequila.

Jailed: James Hobson.

Police struggled to keep up with Hobson during a 2.5 mile chase after he drove past them at speed after leaving the Highfield pub at around 11.30pm.

Following the fatal crash, officers recovered Hobson’s mobile from the car which was still connected to a Facetime video call with a woman.

Nick Dry, prosecuting, said that during the chase Hobson drove on the wrong side of the road, through traffic lights and over 100mph in residential areas.

Mr Dry said: “The collision took place as the defendant travelled on the wrong side of the road overtaking another vehicle and straight into the oncoming Mr Abbas who at that point was driving safely within his own lane and stood no chance of evading the head on impact.”

Victim Malik Ameer Abbas.

His car was thrown about 50 metres due to the force.

Mr Abbas died at the scene and Hobson, who admitted death by dangerous driving, also suffered significant injuries to his legs and body.

A statement by Mr Abbas’s family, who he supported financially in Pakistan, said: No-one and nothing can fill the gap which he has left in our hearts and our family owing to his tragic death.”

Testimonials submitted on behalf of Hobson told of a responsible family man.

Richard Herrmann, mitigating, said his client wished he could swap places with Mr Abbas.

Hobson, of Durham Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years and four months and was disqualified from driving for 11 years and eight months.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, said it was some of the worst driving he had seen adding: “As a result of your blatantly bad driving, excess alcohol and disregard for other road users a good man lost his life.”

Following the sentence, senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr said: “Malik Ameer Abbas was tragically killed as a result of James Hobson’s dangerous driving.

"Hobson had been speeding and his vehicle was on the wrong side of the road when he hit Mr Abbas’ vehicle head on.

“We hope that today’s sentence brings some form of comfort to Mr Abbas’ family, who have deeply felt his loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.“James Hobson will now spend a significant time behind bars, having suffered serious injury himself as a result of the collision he is very lucky that he too did not lose his life.