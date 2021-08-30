Knife possession, assaulting police and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Timothy MacGregor, 42, of West Avenue, Billingham, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver in February 2020.

Susan Baker, 57, of Anderida Road, Eastbourne, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £300 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £300 costs after she was convicted of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault and two counts of causing criminal damage in Billingham in November 2020.

Graham Wilding, 62, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £620 costs after he admitted obstructing a police officer on March 5, 2020, and was convicted of assaulting the same police officer.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Steven Hattersley, 47, of Grange Avenue, Billingham, was fined £150 and ordered to pay an £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting two charges of breaching the Carriage of Dangerous Goods and Use of Transportable Pressure Equipment Regulations on January 19.

Thomas Matthew Blythe, 27, of Sedgewick Close, Hartlepool, was fined £240 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments in June.

Jonathon Laydon, 30, of Sedgewick Close, Hartlepool, received a 12-week jail term, which was suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £1 victim surcharge after admitting causing criminal damage and unlawfully possessing a knife in public on September 23.

Paul Lee Thompson, 33, of Kinbrace Road, Hartlepool, was fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a community order by failing to observe a curfew in May.

