Figures showed there were 722 more shoplifting incidents reported in the town between October 2022 to September 2023 compared to the previous year, a rise of 66% to around 1,815.

The data went before the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, which led to further questions from councillors around the issue.

Councillor Sue Little said she has had residents come to her and claim police won’t go out to shoplifting incidents unless they exceed a certain monetary value.

The District Commander of Hartlepool, Superintendent Martin Hopps.

Superintendent Martin Hopps, district commander for Hartlepool, reassured such a policy is not in place, adding he has also seen the “misconception” shared in the community.

He said: “It is very much determined by whether we have reasonable lines of inquiry.

"So there isn’t a monetary value in terms of what we will or will not turn out to, it doesn’t exist.

“I do think there is a misconception from the public around that, I think that misconception stretches as far as security staff in shops themselves.

“It may be a minimal value shop theft that has taken place but the perpetrator we may know.”

Rachel Parker, council community safety team leader, added the increase in shoplifting reports could be down to more methods being available for people to log incidents with police, such as online.

She said: “People are reporting more because they’ve got more ways to report.

“There’s no doubt that shoplifting is an issue in Hartlepool, and it’s not unique to Hartlepool.

“While figures have gone up, a lot of work has been going on around confidence in reporting.”

The meeting heard that all shoplifting reports submitted to police will also help them develop lines of enquiry and catch offenders, even if they are unable to immediately attend.

Concerns over high levels of shoplifting were also raised at the latest meeting of the audit and governance committee.

Council officers stressed they work with police in “hot spots”, such as in the town centre, to provide assistance to businesses and they are “starting to make some inroads” in relation to the issue.