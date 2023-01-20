Paul Devine, of Cumbrian Way, Peterlee, admitted seven offences relating to unfair trading between October 2020 and July 2021, following two separate investigations by Durham County Council and Durham Constabulary.

The 25-year-old was trading as Devine Roofing and Property Maintenance when he first took upfront payments for work which he failed to carry out or refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durham County Council said he was paid more than £17,000 by six different customers to carry out roofing and home improvement works, and in each case he required payment upfront for materials.

Customers paid thousands of pounds for work that was not carried out or completed.

But the work was then either not carried out at all or was not completed, and he failed to refund customers.

Devine pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Durham Crown Court to six months in prison, which was suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Waller, the council’s head of community protection services, said: “Devine’s actions have not only left a number of customers counting the cost but also damaged their faith in tradespeople as a result.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to any rogue traders who are thinking about operating across County Durham, as we will always take action against those who have scammed residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compensation for Devine’s victims will be considered at the conclusion of ongoing Proceeds of Crime Act considerations.