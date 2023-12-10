Locked up for Christmas: These Hartlepool and East Durham criminals are starting a combined 78 years behind bars

Here is the latest photo gallery of Hartlepool and East Durham criminals who have been locked up by the courts.
Unless otherwise stated, they were handed custodial sentences at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.
1. Lewis Armstrong
Armstrong, 18, of Dixon Estate, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 24 years after he was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court of murdering Ross Connelly in Wheatley Hill on May 1. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Harley Brown
Brown, 20, of Hepscott Avenue, Blackhall Colliery, was locked up for 26 months after admitting causing actual bodily harm, having an offensive weapon, affray and possession of a bladed article following incidents in Hartlepool on August 31 and September 2. Photo: Police
3. Lee Dennison
Dennison, 48, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight years after he was convicted of possessing indecent images of children and for breaching a sexual harm prevention order previously made by the court to monitor his behaviour. Photo: Third party
4. Graham Flounders
Flounders, 43, of Allerton Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years and two months and banned from driving for 54 months after he admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. Photo: Third party