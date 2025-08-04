Machete, Tomahawk axe and electric bike seized during Hartlepool crack cocaine raid

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Aug 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 16:46 BST
A machete, axe and crack cocaine were seized during a police raid.

A 50-year-old woman has been quizzed by Hartlepool Proactive Team officers in connection with the discovery at a property in the town’s Sydenham Road.

Hartlepool Police said: “Officers then searched the address and seized suspected crack cocaine, a large machete and a tomahawk axe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers also seized a Surron electric bike, suspected to have been used to transport drugs across the town and riding in a dangerous manner. Police inquiries are ongoing.”

A Surron bike, which police believe was used to transport drugs across Hartlepool, has been seized as part of a police raid.placeholder image
A Surron bike, which police believe was used to transport drugs across Hartlepool, has been seized as part of a police raid.

The team also had a “great result” recently after a drugs warrant they carried out at an address in Rugby Street resulted in the jailing of Steven Munslow, 49, for two years after he was discovered with £700-plus of crack cocaine.

Acting Sergeant Andrew Morrison, of Hartlepool Proactive Team, said: “The proactive team are out every day targeting high level offenders and suspected drug dealers, removing drugs, weapons and dangerous bikes from our streets to make our neighbourhoods a safer place.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice