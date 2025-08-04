Machete, Tomahawk axe and electric bike seized during Hartlepool crack cocaine raid

A machete, axe and crack cocaine were seized during a police raid.

A 50-year-old woman has been quizzed by Hartlepool Proactive Team officers in connection with the discovery at a property in the town’s Sydenham Road.

Hartlepool Police said: “Officers then searched the address and seized suspected crack cocaine, a large machete and a tomahawk axe.

"Officers also seized a Surron electric bike, suspected to have been used to transport drugs across the town and riding in a dangerous manner. Police inquiries are ongoing.”

The team also had a “great result” recently after a drugs warrant they carried out at an address in Rugby Street resulted in the jailing of Steven Munslow, 49, for two years after he was discovered with £700-plus of crack cocaine.

Acting Sergeant Andrew Morrison, of Hartlepool Proactive Team, said: “The proactive team are out every day targeting high level offenders and suspected drug dealers, removing drugs, weapons and dangerous bikes from our streets to make our neighbourhoods a safer place.”

