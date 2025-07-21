A man caught dealing drugs from his house in Hartlepool has been told to clean up his act.

Steven Munslow, 49, was found with 36 bags of crack cocaine in 0.2 gram deals worth £740 at a house in Rugby Street with other drug users on April 27.

At a sentencing hearing on Monday, Teesside Crown Court heard he was dealing to a small circle of friends to fund his own habit.

Munslow pleaded guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and was jailed for two years.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said Munslow had shown in the past he could stay out of trouble.

But the death of his mother led to him using crack cocaine again.

Judge Joanne Kidd said at 49 Munslow, of Rugby Street, was “far too old” to be sitting in the dock.

She warned him: “You know if you continue using this particular drug you are going to end up back in prison or dead.”