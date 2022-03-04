Hartlepool man charged with having Samurai sword in public place
A Hartlepool man is due in court accused of having a Samurai sword in public.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:51 pm
Anthony Keenan, 42, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon without lawful authority on February 12.
The alleged offence is said to have taken place in Glamis Walk, in the Owton Manor area of town.
Keenan, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 4, to answer the charge.
But he was unable to attend and the case was adjourned until Tuesday, March 15.