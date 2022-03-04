Anthony Keenan, 42, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon without lawful authority on February 12.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place in Glamis Walk, in the Owton Manor area of town.

Keenan, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 4, to answer the charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Magistrates Court.

But he was unable to attend and the case was adjourned until Tuesday, March 15.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.