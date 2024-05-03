Man and woman charged following investigations into Hartlepool robberies
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both are expected to face Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, following an alleged robbery which is believed to have taken place near Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, on Sunday, April 21.
One of the suspects, a 38-year-old woman, is also accused of involvement in the reported mugging of a 77-year-old man at the One Stop Shop, also in Wynyard Road, on Monday, April 29, at just after midnight.
A Hartlepool Police statement said: “A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were charged in connection with a robbery which occurred on April 21st on Wynyard Road in Hartlepool.
“Hartlepool CID also charged the 38-year-old woman in connection with another robbery which occurred on 29th April on Wynyard Road, in Hartlepool.
“They were both remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today (3rd May).”