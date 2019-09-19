Man appears in court charged with murder of Hartlepool dad Hemwand Ali Hussain
A 38-year-old man has appeared in court for the first time after he was charged with the murder of Hartlepool dad Hemwand Ali Hussain.
Noza Saffari is accused of committing the offence in town on September 14.
A murder investigation was launched after Mr Hussain’s body was discovered in a terraced house in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road, on September 15.
Saffari appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, wearing a grey T-shirt on Thursday morning.
He smiled as security guards removed his handcuffs after he was produced from custody.
Saffari spoke only to confirm his name, age and his address in Park Lane, Middlesbrough.
No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.
No further details about the investigation were revealed during the two-minute hearing and Saffari will appear for the first time in front of a judge at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, September 23.
It is likely the case will be quickly adjourned until Thursday, October 17.
Mr Hussain was a 30-year-old father to two young boys.
Paying tribute to him, his family said earlier this week: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our partner and father Hemwand and we request that we are left to grieve in peace at this extremely difficult time.”
Police were called at 11.57am on Sunday, after the alarm was raised.
Police have again appealed to anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting reference 159141.