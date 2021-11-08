Man arrested after Hartlepool police pursuit
A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a number of offences after a police pursuit by car and on foot.
Officers followed a vehicle in Hartlepool after it allegedly ignored requests to stop and then chased a suspect on foot before arresting him.
Cleveland Police said in a statement about the incident: “A 33-year-old man who was wanted on warrant was allegedly seen in a red Audi A3 which failed to stop for roads policing officers in the St Paul’s Road and Raby Road areas on Friday afternoon.
“The vehicle and driver were located nearby after a foot pursuit led to the Lancaster Court area where the man was detained.”
The force said an amount of suspected Class A drugs and cash was recovered at the scene and their statement continued: “The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, and driving over the prescribed limit.
“He was interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continue.”