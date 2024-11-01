Man arrested after large amount of cannabis found in Hartlepool property
Following a search in a property on Rossmere Way, in Hartlepool, a large amount of cannabis was found and seized.
A man inside the property was later arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis.
He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Sergeant Gareth Roberts-Garland thanked the local community for raising their concerns and spotting the signs of drug dealing occurring at the property.
“This type of information provided to our officers is vital in disrupting drug activity and could lead to a bigger investigation that targets a criminal network.
“Anyone who has information relating to drug activity in Hartlepool is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101.
“Alternatively report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”