Man arrested after police seize more than 100 cannabis plants in Hartlepool

Officers seized over a hundred cannabis plants at the weekend.

Officers attended a property in St Oswald’s Street on Sunday, August 22, after concerns were raised by the local community.

Over 115 cannabis plants were seized and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B.

He has been charged and will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today, Monday, August 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a separate warrant at Airdie Grove on Saturday, August 21, neighbourhood officers along with officers from response and the Special Constabulary located suspected cannabis and suspected class C drugs.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information regarding drugs activity in their local area, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.