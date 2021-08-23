Man arrested after police seize more than 100 cannabis plants in Hartlepool
A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm and seized more than 100 plants in two separate warrants in the town over the weekend.
Officers attended a property in St Oswald’s Street on Sunday, August 22, after concerns were raised by the local community.
Over 115 cannabis plants were seized and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B.
He has been charged and will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today, Monday, August 23.
In a separate warrant at Airdie Grove on Saturday, August 21, neighbourhood officers along with officers from response and the Special Constabulary located suspected cannabis and suspected class C drugs.
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who may have information regarding drugs activity in their local area, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.