Man arrested after reports of attempted thefts from cars near Hartlepool shopping centre

Police were called to reports of a man trying car door handles in Middleton Grange at around 6.20pm on Thursday, August 5.

A 38-year-old man was arrested nearby soon afterwards and was interviewed on suspicion of attempted theft from motor vehicle.

He was released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool

The action comes after an increase in complaints of shoplifting within Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, which has seen Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team use a dedicated radio to help security staff and to respond to crime and antisocial behaviour (ASB).

Neighbourhood Acting Chief Inspector Mark Haworth has also directed his PCSOs and officers to patrol the centre and the immediate area to reduce offending and to arrest those who persist in committing crime there.

Cleveland Police have said that the approach has seen several people dealt with for crime and ASB/nuisance behaviour in recent days.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.