Man arrested after reports of attempted thefts from cars near Hartlepool shopping centre
A man was arrested near Middleton Grange Shopping Centre after reports of suspicious behaviour.
Police were called to reports of a man trying car door handles in Middleton Grange at around 6.20pm on Thursday, August 5.
A 38-year-old man was arrested nearby soon afterwards and was interviewed on suspicion of attempted theft from motor vehicle.
He was released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The action comes after an increase in complaints of shoplifting within Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, which has seen Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team use a dedicated radio to help security staff and to respond to crime and antisocial behaviour (ASB).
Neighbourhood Acting Chief Inspector Mark Haworth has also directed his PCSOs and officers to patrol the centre and the immediate area to reduce offending and to arrest those who persist in committing crime there.
Cleveland Police have said that the approach has seen several people dealt with for crime and ASB/nuisance behaviour in recent days.