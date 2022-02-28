Man arrested after shop worker threatened with knife in Hartlepool robbery

Cleveland Police have appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage after a shop worker was threatened with a knife during an alleged robbery at McColls, in Elwick Road.

Cash was also taken from the till in the incident on Saturday, February 26.

Cleveland Police said: “It was alleged that between 7.25pm and 7.40pm a man with his face covered threatened a male staff member with a knife and took cash from the till at McColls, Elwick Road .

McColls, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

“A 30-year-old man was later arrested and was interviewed and bailed pending further inquiries.

“We would appeal for any witnesses and anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage to contact Cleveland Police on the 101-number quoting ref 033112.

“Information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”

