Two arrested and dispersal notices served in Hartlepool as action against drug dealing and ASB stepped up

Neighbourhood officers were joined by Special Constabulary and specialist search trained officers at the end of last week as on-going activity against drug dealing and anti-social behaviour (ASB) was stepped up.

The action saw two people arrested and two dispersal notices handed out.

Proactive work included Misuse of Drugs Act warrants taking place in Derby Street and York Road.

Cleveland Police Neighbourhoods Inspector Danny Trippett

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

He was interviewed and released with inquiries ongoing.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after a package, which was believed to contain a large quantity of magic mushrooms, was handed to police.

He was also released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The action came after a rise in reports of antisocial behaviour by “large groups of youths”.

Two were served with dispersal notices and taken back to their parents.

Neighbourhood Inspector Danny Trippett said: “ASB and drug dealing remain a priority for us and once again I’d like to thank those members of the public who showed their support and who passed information to us.

“These issues can blight lives for the majority law abiding residents and we’ll continue to focus our attention and efforts on areas where issues are happening.”

Anyone with information about crime can speak to Cleveland Police on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

