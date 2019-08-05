Man arrested after suspected arson attack on Hartlepool house
A man has been arrested as part of a police probe into a suspected arson attack on a Hartlepool house.
Cleveland Police put up a cordon around the home in Stephen Street, which runs between Wellbeck Road and Duke Street, following the blaze, which was reported at 9.10pm yesterday, Sunday, August 4.
Officers remained on the scene earlier today, with damage visible at the front of the property.
This afternoon, police confirmed they are handling the investigation into the fire as a suspected arson.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A spokesperson added: “A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fire and remains in custody whilst inquiries are ongoing.”
Cleveland Fire Brigade has said it is unable to provide any information because of the investigation.
Anyone with information which could help the investigation can contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.