Man arrested after three German Shepherd dogs attack four people in Hartlepool's Sheriff Street
Police rushed to Sheriff Street, in Hartlepool, after the alarm was raised on Sunday, June 1, at 2pm.
A 22-year-old woman sustained a bite wound to her thigh while a 35-year-old man suffered a bite wound to his calf.
A 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old male youth were treated by paramedics at the scene for less serious injuries.
The dogs were seized by police following the incident and temporarily re-homed while the investigation continued.
Cleveland Police have now confirmed that a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A statement added: “The man was taken to police custody for questioning and released on bail pending further inquiries.
“Police are still appealing for CCTV, doorbell footage and dashcam footage covering Sheriff Street between 11am and 2pm on Sunday, 1st June. Please call 101, quoting reference 98951.”