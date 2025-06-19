Man arrested after three German Shepherd dogs attack four people in Hartlepool's Sheriff Street

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:13 BST
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which four people were attacked after three German Shepherd dogs escaped a house.

Police rushed to Sheriff Street, in Hartlepool, after the alarm was raised on Sunday, June 1, at 2pm.

Most Popular

A 22-year-old woman sustained a bite wound to her thigh while a 35-year-old man suffered a bite wound to his calf.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old male youth were treated by paramedics at the scene for less serious injuries.

A man has been arrested after four people were attacked by German shepherd dogs in Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, on June 1.placeholder image
A man has been arrested after four people were attacked by German shepherd dogs in Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, on June 1.

The dogs were seized by police following the incident and temporarily re-homed while the investigation continued.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A statement added: “The man was taken to police custody for questioning and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police are still appealing for CCTV, doorbell footage and dashcam footage covering Sheriff Street between 11am and 2pm on Sunday, 1st June. Please call 101, quoting reference 98951.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice