Cleveland Police issue update after four people are injured in Hartlepool dog attacks
Shortly before 2pm on Sunday, June 1, three German Shepherd dogs escaped from a property on Sheriff Street, in Hartlepool, and attacked several people in the street.
A 22-year-old woman suffered a bite wound to her thigh and needed stitches and that a 35-year-old man sustained a bite wound to his calf.
Both attended hospital for treatment.
A 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries which were treated by paramedics at the scene.
The dogs were seized by officers and removed from the property and have been taken to different locations while inquiries continue.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference 98951.”