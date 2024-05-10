Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested following a flat robbery in which two people were attacked with a hammer and a dog was threatened with a knife.

Cleveland Police initially said that two raiders left the Hartlepool property with cash and medication.

The force have now said a statement on May 10: "A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a reported robbery in Pinero Grove, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, 23rd April.

“The reported incident involved two people being assaulted with a hammer and a family pet threatened with a knife.

“The man was arrested today, Friday, 10th May, and the man remains in police custody on suspicion of robbery.

“Inquiries are continuing.”