Man arrested after two people are attacked with hammer and a dog is threatened with knife in Hartlepool robbery

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th May 2024, 16:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested following a flat robbery in which two people were attacked with a hammer and a dog was threatened with a knife.

Cleveland Police initially said that two raiders left the Hartlepool property with cash and medication.

The force have now said a statement on May 10: "A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a reported robbery in Pinero Grove, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, 23rd April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The reported incident involved two people being assaulted with a hammer and a family pet threatened with a knife.

A man has been arrested following a flat robbery in Hartlepool's Pinero Grove.A man has been arrested following a flat robbery in Hartlepool's Pinero Grove.
A man has been arrested following a flat robbery in Hartlepool's Pinero Grove.

“The man was arrested today, Friday, 10th May, and the man remains in police custody on suspicion of robbery.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

For details of a money-saving digital subscription to the Hartlepool Mail, click here.