Man arrested after two people are attacked with hammer and a dog is threatened with knife in Hartlepool robbery
A man has been arrested following a flat robbery in which two people were attacked with a hammer and a dog was threatened with a knife.
Cleveland Police initially said that two raiders left the Hartlepool property with cash and medication.
The force have now said a statement on May 10: "A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a reported robbery in Pinero Grove, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, 23rd April.
“The reported incident involved two people being assaulted with a hammer and a family pet threatened with a knife.
“The man was arrested today, Friday, 10th May, and the man remains in police custody on suspicion of robbery.
“Inquiries are continuing.”