Man arrested in Hartlepool after makeshift swords and a baseball bat found in car boot
A man has been arrested after police found weapons in a car in Hartlepool.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:41 pm
A white Mercedes Benz was stopped on Elliott Street at around 5:20pm on Tuesday, October 26, after the vehicle was suspected of having no insurance.
The vehicle was seized for having no insurance and was searched.
Officers found a metal baseball bat and three makeshift swords in the boot, which were seized by police.
A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and remains in police custody at this time.