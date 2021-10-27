Man arrested in Hartlepool after makeshift swords and a baseball bat found in car boot

A man has been arrested after police found weapons in a car in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:41 pm
Police seized the weapons, which were found in the car boot.

A white Mercedes Benz was stopped on Elliott Street at around 5:20pm on Tuesday, October 26, after the vehicle was suspected of having no insurance.

The vehicle was seized for having no insurance and was searched.

Officers found a metal baseball bat and three makeshift swords in the boot, which were seized by police.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and remains in police custody at this time.

