Police have confirmed that a pedestrian died following a crash which closed a main road for five hours.

The 25-year-old man, whose identity has not been revealed yet, is said to have been involved in a collision with a blue BMW on the westbound carriageway of the A179, near Hart, on Sunday, February 9, at around 4.15pm.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with two driving offences as well as a third count of knowingly entering the United Kingdom without leave.

He is due to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

A pedestrian has died following a collision on the A179, near Hart, on Sunday, February 9. Picture by FRANK REID

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday night: “The incident involved a blue BMW 330 and a 25-year-old male pedestrian, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 27-year-old man has been charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance and knowingly entering the UK without leave and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 11th February).

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has not already spoken with police, or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 23736.”