Man charged in connection with burglary at LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar in Hartlepool

The coffee shop was broken into at the end of March./Photo: LilyAnne's Coffee Bar Facebook

A 44-year-old man will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 17, charged in connection with a burglary at LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar in Victoria Road.

Cleveland Police said: “A 44-year-old man has been charged with trespass with intent to steal, in connection with a burglary at LillyAnne’s Coffee Bar on Victoria Road in Hartlepool on Tuesday 28th March. He will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 17th April.”

LilyAnne’s supports people through a range of projects and bosses told the Mail the burglary was “an attack on the community”.