Man charged in connection with burglary at LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar in Hartlepool
A man is due to appear at court charged with trespass with intent to steal at a Hartlepool coffee shop.
A 44-year-old man will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 17, charged in connection with a burglary at LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar in Victoria Road.
More than £400 in cash was lost and damage worth £500 was caused in the incident at the end of March.
Cleveland Police said: “A 44-year-old man has been charged with trespass with intent to steal, in connection with a burglary at LillyAnne’s Coffee Bar on Victoria Road in Hartlepool on Tuesday 28th March. He will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 17th April.”
LilyAnne’s supports people through a range of projects and bosses told the Mail the burglary was “an attack on the community”.
Later the same week, Poolie Time Emporium, another business in Victoria Road set up to help the community, was also broken into although there is no suggestion that the raids are linked.