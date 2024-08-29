Man charged in connection with Hartlepool disorder
Another man has been charged in connection with the Hartlepool disorder that took place last month.
A 35-year-old man was arrested in Northumbria on Wednesday, August 28, and questioned by detectives before being charged with violent disorder.
He has since been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today (Thursday, August 29).
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The charges relate to a man who is suspected of throwing items at police during the violent disorder that took place in Hartlepool on Wednesday 31 July.”