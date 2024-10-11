Man charged with burglary after Hartlepool town centre cafe suffers £5,000 of damage

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:02 BST
A man is due to appear in court next month after he was charged with burgling a cafe and a drugs offence.

The 51-year-old suspect is accused of breaking into Cafe Latte, in Park Road, Hartlepool, earlier this year.

Around £5,000 of damage is said to have been caused during the incident.

Cleveland Police said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, October 8, and taken into custody.

A man has been charged with burgling Cafe Latte, in Park Road, Hartlepool, earlier this year.

The force have now said in a statement: “He was interviewed by officers before being charged with the burglary of the premises and possession of a class C drug.

“He has since been bailed until his appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 November.

“The charges relate to damage being caused to the shutter, door and glass of Café Latte, on Park Road, at some time on Monday, 15 July, and Tuesday 16, July.

"The damage is believed to have cost around £5,000.”

