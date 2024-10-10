The statistics, which cover August 2024, have been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. July 2024’s local hot spots are available here.
1. Murray Street
Thirty incidents, including five shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Willow Grove
Thirty incidents, including 23 shoplifting offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Ellison Street
Twenty-eight incidents, including 20 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool Police Station
Twenty-four incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid