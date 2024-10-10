Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is currently said to be committed.Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is currently said to be committed.
The 16 locations where the Home Office says most crime takes place in Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:18 BST
Latest official figures reveal where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.

The statistics, which cover August 2024, have been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. July 2024’s local hot spots are available here.

Thirty incidents, including five shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Murray Street

Thirty incidents, including five shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Thirty incidents, including 23 shoplifting offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Willow Grove

Thirty incidents, including 23 shoplifting offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Twenty-eight incidents, including 20 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Ellison Street

Twenty-eight incidents, including 20 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Twenty-four incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

4. Hartlepool Police Station

Twenty-four incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

