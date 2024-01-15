Man charged with robbing a woman in Hartlepool just hours into 2024 is bailed

A man has appeared in court on suspicion of committing a robbery just hours into 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police said a woman in her 40s was pushed to the ground and had her handbag containing bank cards, a key and personal items snatched away.

The alleged incident happened near the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, January 1, at around 7am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Embleton, 36, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, has appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, after he was charged with robbery.

The alleged robbery is said to have taken place near the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

Embleton was granted conditional bail until Friday, February 9, when he will appear before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court.

The terms of his release are that he is electronically monitored, must report to Hartlepool Police Station three times a week and must live and sleep at his current address.