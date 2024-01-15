Man charged with robbing a woman in Hartlepool just hours into 2024 is bailed
Cleveland Police said a woman in her 40s was pushed to the ground and had her handbag containing bank cards, a key and personal items snatched away.
The alleged incident happened near the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, January 1, at around 7am.
Keith Embleton, 36, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, has appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, after he was charged with robbery.
Embleton was granted conditional bail until Friday, February 9, when he will appear before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court.
The terms of his release are that he is electronically monitored, must report to Hartlepool Police Station three times a week and must live and sleep at his current address.
Police said at the time that the woman was “extremely shaken” although “not seriously injured” followed the alleged robbery.